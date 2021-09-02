Maryville leaders have been working for decades on a vision for better internet access.
During their most recent work session, City Council members agreed there was an ongoing need for more accessible and affordable high-speed, broadband internet connectivity.
But they also agreed it would be very expensive for the government to establish that network.
Financial and utility leaders estimate building a broadband network in Maryville alone could cost about $100 million — and that’s just the installation price tag.
City Manager Greg McClain spoke in-depth on the topic during the city’s August work session, noting that, when a municipality starts providing a utility, it often becomes “monopolistic” — the government becomes the only entity providing that service.
That’s the way it works with electricity, he noted.
But things are more complex with broadband services. Big telecommunication companies with a significant presence in communities have the jump on infrastructure, putting local governments at an immediate disadvantage.
Not only would it cost a lot to build out miles of fiber cable, Maryville leaders argued, but maintaining the network also would be costly.
“The economics of these things are really, really tough to do,” council member Sarah McClain said.
But others are still pushing to find a way the city can at least help citizens out in an era where the internet is expensive for many households, despite the fact it’s also much more necessary.
“I don’t think that the city needs to get into the business of competing or providing internet service,” Herron said during the work session. She’s been advocating for improved communication and forward-thinking communication models since her 2020 election. “But what seems to work well — and I’ve done a lot of reading and research on this, though I’m not an expert — what seems to work well is a public/private model.”
Costs, customer service models, employment, education — all of these, Herron said, are creating a more substantive need for better, faster internet connections, especially in a county where Spectrum and AT&T dominate the internet market.
Herron is hoping the city can find ways to collaborate with internet service providers to at least improve access in an increasingly more web-dependent world.
“What you’re talking about is, ‘Can I work?’” Herron said. “Because remote work is really on the rise.”
She added education recently has seen upticks in the need for good connections at home. COVID-19 in 2020 forced many to do online learning and anyone without the best connection possible may be at a disadvantage.
“I just think we should take a hard look at this,” Herron told fellow council members. “What do we provide citizens who are in need of (internet)?”
Other council members expressed openness to an ongoing discussion but were hesitant about the cost and the vision.
“What is the return on investment of $100 million?” Mayor and council member Andy White asked.
“I think if we could be competitive without that huge upfront cost, maybe,” council member and Vice Mayor Fred Metz said.
“I’m not proposing we spend $100 million, but it’s about thinking creatively about what we can do,” Herron said.
“Rest assured, for 20 years, we’ve been on that very trek,” McClain said.
Utility Director Baron Swafford noted during the meeting that many utility leaders in East Tennessee feel the burden of this conversation and how the internet accessibility world is changing.
“We talk more about broadband than we do about electricity,” he said. “There are more and more people getting into it.”
Swafford added that two of the biggest issues local utilities are facing when it comes to providing broadband are manpower and rapidly changing technology.
Blount as a whole is taking steps toward better connectivity. County government recently has worked to create stronger and more WiFi connections at schools, Foothills Mall and the Blount County Public Library.
Maryville recently partnered with Allevia Technology to bring high-speed internet to the city’s downtown fiber loop.
Both Alcoa and Maryville are working to extend fiber to schools in deals that will see outside entities rent fiber.
Leaders said they wanted to be proactive about the issue but watch how other cities tackled it first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.