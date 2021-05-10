The city of Maryville isn’t reeling from the economic aftershocks of COVID-19, but leaders are treading lightly and emphasizing preparedness as the fiscal year turns over in just a little more than seven weeks.
Fiscal 2022’s proposed budget totals $218 million for all Maryville funds including schools, leaders announced in their May budget retreat, and things are looking up despite a tumultuous year.
“The budget message last year was filled with a great amount of uncertainty,” City Manager Greg McClain told gathered leaders in a prepared address during the retreat last week. “Last year at this time, the community shut down, so we built our current budget in anticipation of the expected negative impacts.”
But those negative fiscal impacts never hit in a substantial way. Instead, revenues outperformed 2020 by double-digit percentages, according to McClain.
“Our budget did not take the punishment that many counties and cities experienced,” he added, noting the city’s retail and industry ecosystem and lack of reliance on tourism played into that.
That’s allowed Maryville to tackle capital projects and even pay off some debt before the new fiscal year begins on July 1.
“Good news,” city Finance Director Mike Swift wrote on the front page of his Friday, May 7, budget retreat presentation. “We survived 2020! What did we learn? Be prepared!”
While Swift went on to discuss a year full of new spending measures including employee raises, new hires, more debt pay-off and new capital projects, he emphasized all the ways COVID-19 affected revenue, good and bad.
For example, preliminary data indicates the assessed amount of taxable personal property has sunk in the course of a year, a negative 29.6% or $50,367,684 change from 2021, according to Swift’s presentation.
Revenue has dropped in a few other categories as well.
But 2022 also may come with its own set of newly emerging fiscal highs.
For instance, the American Rescue Plan Act is sending more than $7.9 million to city coffers in the coming months.
Swift said leaders are still waiting for instruction on how they’ll be allowed to spend it, but it will help regardless.
Caution is still the word of the day, according to Swift. The city is focusing on debt-payment efforts in the coming decades, chipping away at a total $82,333,190 in combined principal and interest payments due between 2022 and 2040.
Staff is recommending about $7.5 million to $7.1 million be transferred to the debt service fund this fiscal year and each year until 2026.
“This year we said we really need to acknowledge that we must be prepared for whatever happens going forward,” Swift told leaders. “We want to plan for the future, and that means strengthening a few fund balances. ... What we need to deal with are risks: Is there going to be a future impact of COVID-19 and, if so, what?”
He added he was concerned about the end of federal unemployment stimulus payments.
“Surely some of it will be positive, you’ll see people going back to work,” he noted. “But there are going to be negative impacts, too.”
Leaders have spoken — though often in passing — about rising concerns of another recession, emphasizing Maryville is still recovering from 2008’s fiscal crisis.
The reason Maryville is stable today, they say, was because of a strong, hardworking staff that ran the city with wisdom, foresight and conservative investment.
“For those of us who were elected officials in 2008 and 2009 when the crash hit, these gentlemen and these ladies took it upon themselves to manage the city’s finances — and the lack of finances we saw at that time — in a very prudent manner,” Councilman Tommy Hunt said as
Swift’s financial report came to a close stating, “They have done a very good job maintaining city services through the pandemic. ... The citizens of Maryville can be very proud of where their tax dollars are going and how they’re spent because I think it’s a very prudent use of public money.”
In his address, McClain noted the city’s current U.S. Census Bureau population estimate of 29,742 will likely grow: He thinks data set to come out soon will show Maryville has “somewhere north” of 30,000 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.