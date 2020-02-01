The city of Maryville’s official slogan is “people are the key”: That’s a thematic reference to their customer-first approach, one touted repeatedly by its leadership in public forums.
But it could also be the tagline for its ongoing need for employees, a situation address throughout several departmental presentations in the city’s Thursday and Friday retreat.
Though the meeting — held annually at the start of the year at the House in the Woods at Maryville College's campus — covered a lot of ground, officials used the retreat to bring up both new positions that will need filling in the upcoming budget year and the inevitability of retirements.
Succession planning has been a main thrust of the the city’s retreat for a few years.
Significant percentages of employees in many departments are reaching retirement eligibility and though leaders did not talk about a mass exodus, they did talk about the need to plan accordingly.
City manager Greg McClain said tackling the issues presented by a changing workforce environment is a twofold process for the city, which has seen significant technological advances recently and will be seeing more in the near future.
"I'll give you an example: the collection of garbage," McClain said. As where one truck used to require three city employees, it now only requires one and a really smart arm.
"Wherever technology can slender down, we'll take advantage," McClain said. "I would say we've done a lot of that."
And Maryville will be doing more, too. Five-year capital budgets show the city is on the cusp of spending $1 million in technology conversion spending in FY 2021.
But that's only part of how the city is weathering the changing employment market.
"We've always replaced people," McClain said. He explained turnover and new positions are nothing new for the city. But the speed at which people come and go is often tough to keep up with.
"The economy is so hot, which is a great thing," he added "But now everyone is fighting to find bodies particularly when you're looking for specialist like codes inspectors, plant operators, police, fire."
Perhaps no one in Maryville government leadership feels this more than Police and Fire Chief Tony Crisp who, McClain joked, often shows up in the city manager's office celebrating the fact he has a full staff on Wednesday.
"And then on Thursday morning ..." McClain slumped his shoulders to laughs.
"No kidding!" Crisp said. "I stopped saying 'We're full! We're fully staffed.' Because the next day ..."
"... We're down two," McClain finished Crisp's sentence.
That has been commonplace for the past two or three years at the Maryville Police Department, according to McClain. But Crisp stipulated they are happy to see individuals come to the program, get training and schooling, and leave, often to join federal operations.
However, he said he would be asking for raises for some PD roles in the coming May budget.
Filling within, looking ahead
Police are not the only department searching for ways to do sustainable employee math. Finance Director Mike Swift reported 40% of his department's staff of 30 will be eligible for retirement in five years.
Swift also mentioned the city will be looking for a new IT position and Public Services Director Angie Luckie talked during the meeting about a need for a new planner, at the entry level.
"We also have an excessive workload," Luckie said of the public services department. "We sat around at our meeting yesterday and said 'Remember when January used to be the slow month?'"
Luckie explained it's not a lack of competitive pay: it's just hard to find a qualified planner.
Maryville government can often tackle this issue in house, by shifting roles and responsibilities. "Our first desire is to fill from within," McClain said. "If end up not having that right person, then we may have to go outside the organization and bring someone in."
But otherwise, the city relies on the value of people who already work there , have the experience and understand the culture of the city current operations. That's why administration continues to mold and modify its organizational chart, which was updated as recently as June 2019.
Significantly, the very top of that chart is a single box titled "citizens."
Like any year, May will see a city budget with requests and strategies for raising pay and adding positions.
But McClain explained it's a matter of reading the local job market, understanding where the future is going and making strategic internal shifts that will continue to keep Maryville successful at service.
"It's trying to understand what's happening so that we can rise to meet the challenge," he said.
