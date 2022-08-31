Discussions this week between stakeholders, development services staff and officials for the city of Maryville have pointed a direction for potential changes that will affect how developers imprint on the city in the future.
No voting, regulation or documented adjustments have been put in place yet, but Maryville Planning Commission and Downtown Design Review Board work sessions with city staff are the first step.
The planning commission considered two changes for subdivision regulations.
One change would prohibit pieces of property for new development to dip below the average minimum property size within an established neighborhood. That would refer to new construction in a developed neighborhood or established properties that the owner may request to split into smaller pieces.
Commissioner Fred Metz said this could help protect property values in a neighborhood that has space for development.
The second change would limit new subdivisions to the average density of adjoined, developed neighborhoods. For example, had this regulation been in place while the planning commission signed off on the Jett Road townhome plans, it would have limited the density of townhomes to match the average density of units around it — large complexes would only be permitted beside other large complexes.
While planning commission members who attended the work session were in favor of moving forward with the first change, they agreed that the second would be best left to the market and infrastructure needs.
Metz and Planning Commissioner Tom Hodge said local government only needs to go so far with regulations and let the rest fluctuate on its own. Public Services Director Angie Luckie added that zoning regulations also exist to help control development.
During the work session, members also discussed fine-tuning language in regulations for open space areas in subdivision developments and roadway improvements.
City Engineer Kevin Stoltenberg said a lot of roadways don’t come on the radar until a developer has plans in the area, like Jett Road. The recent approval for residential development in the area pointed toward the need of widening the roadway for traffic.
Downtown design
Members of the DDRB considered consolidating zoning districts in downtown Maryville for certain design requirements to encompass larger areas. Currently, parts of downtown fall into one of five zoning categories. Development services staff and the DDRB looked at minimizing that diversity to three zoning categories.
While just a preliminary discussion, the group settled on three points of action: protect the Bicentennial Greenbelt Park and greenway from adjoining commercial zones; remove several properties
from downtown districts; and implement characteristics of one of the removable districts into what will encompass it.
A draft of the new zoning designations downtown eliminates the central business district support and heritage development zone into the central business district, mostly.
The properties that will be potentially removed from the downtown district are four businesses off N. Cusick St. and in front of the Blount County Public Library: Papa Johns Pizza, Rocky’s Jamaica Sunrise, Tri-County Lighting & Supply and Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant. Removing Lamplight Full Gospel Church and an adjoining city property off McCammon Avenue from the downtown district was also discussed.
