City of Maryville staff outlined the beginning of a plan to shape investment energy downtown during its budget retreat with Maryville City Council on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Public Services Director Angie Luckie presented a bullet-point list to council including possible next steps for downtown.
After about a year of research and design, the city received North Star Place Branding + Marketing’s brand for downtown Maryville. The city will steadily make investments and implement the brand in hopes of creating a cohesive feel from sidewalks to the front doors of businesses.
North Star created it after a series of polls, interviews and other research to define qualities unique and important to Maryville that may attract people to shop or dine downtown.
A graphic visually represents the brand, but Public Information Officer Jane Groff explained the importance of branding is beyond a graphic. Groff said it’s like a focal point to shape personality.
Even though downtown Maryville now has the brand, Luckie said the city is still asking how to put it to best use. Adding wayfinder signs is her starting point, which are attractive maps cohesive with the brand that help people navigate downtown.
With funds in the city’s current budget, Luckie said she’ll be able to hire a consultant to make a plan for signage. She hopes the city can purchase signs with its next budget and said one costs approximately $10,000.
Councilwoman Sarah Herron commented wayfinder signs will be a novelty since smart phones have access to online mapping services.
Additionally, downtown plans include improving College Street, which has been in discussion well before Thursday’s meeting. Luckie said a grant can split the cost of improvements in half for the city, from about $1 million to $500,000. The grant would cover the other $500,000.
Also included in Luckie’s presentation was the city’s intentions to create a master plan for downtown. During Thursday’s meeting, City Manager Greg McClain said creating a master plan can help focus the Downtown Design Review Board on making decisions.
The DDRB is an appointed board of the Maryville Planning Commission and reviews development or renovation requests pertaining to property within and near downtown. While it’s a board created to protect the aesthetic of downtown, a clear aesthetic hasn’t yet been defined.
DDRB processed a notable amount of requests in 2022, according to a chart Luckie presented. In 2014, it didn’t have any.
Not only have developers been increasingly invested in property downtown, Groff said the city is receiving more requests to hold activities downtown, like the new Long Table Community Dinner organized by the Blount Partnership or events from the Maryville Downtown Association.
In a prior work session with city staff and council, MDA Chair Christy McDonald Slavick asked council to consider funding the association an additional $75,000 for the next three years. It receives $15,000 per year now. Implementing the new brand was one of Slavick’s points for requesting additional funding.
McClain told council on Thursday they’ll need to consider that request and whether or not it will be a part of the next fiscal year’s budget.
