A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Wednesday after he allegedly ran over a dog while delivering mail and didn’t tell its owners.
Randy Lynn Garner, 55, Glasow Street, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:01 p.m. May 19 and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. He was released on a $500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy on May 1 went to a 100 block address on Dave Lane on an injured dog call. The deputy saw freshly dried blood, fur and dog fecal matter on the driveway.
A 26-year-old woman told the deputy she found her 1-year-old female Australian shepherd, named Stormi, injured with blood coming from her head and face. She said she immediately took Stormi to the Animal Emergency and Specialty Center in Knoxville.
The report did not list the dog’s condition.
The woman said she checked security camera footage and saw the suspect drive a U.S. Postal Service van “quickly” into her driveway and make a 180-degree turn to get to her mailbox. Footage showed the vehicle move up and down, as if Stormi was being ran over, as it was turning.
Later in the footage, Stormi is shown walking to the backyard, the woman said; blood spots were found in the path she walked. The woman told the deputy she never heard from the suspect about the incident, that several complaints had already been made about him, and that she went to the post office in Maryville to speak with a supervisor, but was unsuccessful.
The woman later said the postmaster contacted her and said the suspect texted him that day, saying, “I ran over a dog.” The postmaster told the woman he instructed the suspect to inform her of the incident, but she said she hadn’t been contacted by him.
The report states the deputy on May 13 called Garner, who said, “The dog was eating my front right tire up, and I guess my right rear tire got him.” Garner also said he felt a bump, then panicked and drove off, and that he saw the dog laying in the driveway after feeling the bump, the report states.
Garner told the deputy he didn’t notify the owners of the incident because there weren’t any vehicles in the driveway and he wasn’t sure if anyone was home, the report states. Footage shows two parked vehicles in the driveway during the incident, the report states.
