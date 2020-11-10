A Maryville man who fled to Florida in September and is accused of raping and impregnating a minor was booked into the Blount County Correctional Facility on Saturday.
Mynor Leonel Jeronimo-Velasquez, 31, was taken into custody in Martin County, Florida per a Blount County arrest warrant, after Maryville Police Department investigators discovered an 11-year-old victim to be eight months pregnant.
MPD Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times in several phone interviews Tuesday that officers received a call in mid-October requesting a welfare check on a minor suspected to be pregnant.
Officers visited the residence on Oct. 16 and asked the girl’s mother if they could take the child to the hospital.
“(The mother) took her at our direction to the hospital, and we had her checked,” Crisp said. “She was in fact eight months pregnant.”
The victim’s mother is not being charged with anything at this time, Crisp said, adding that there’s “nothing we can substantiate,” to prove that she knew of the abuse.
Through forensic interviews, MPD found Jeronimo-Velasquez to be the sole suspect, and requested warrants for his arrest.
Crisp said officers learned through the investigation that Jeronimo-Velasquez moved to Florida with a 9-year-old girl six weeks prior to the welfare check.
“We were saying (the 9-year-old) was missing because we were trying to find her, and in fact we did find her,” Crisp said.
Through locating the child, MPD was able to find Jeronimo-Velasquez in Stuart, Florida.
MPD contacted law enforcement officers in Stuart who surveilled Jeronimo-Velasquez until MCSO deputies, along with U.S. marshals, arrested him on Oct. 21.
The 9-year-old was put into child protective services, Crisp said.
“At this time, we don’t think she was victimized,” he said. “Where we’re at in our investigation at this juncture, we don’t have any evidence that would support that at this time.”
Jeronimo-Velasquez was extradited back to Maryville and booked into the Blount County jail on Nov. 7.
He is being charged with two counts of rape of a child less than 13-years-old, as MPD determined the sexual assault occurred twice, Crisp said.
He is being held on a $250,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
A Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post stated that Geronimo-Velasquez has been placed on an immigration detainer as he is an undocumented immigrant.
Crisp could not confirm Geronimo-Velasquez’s citizenship status.
