A Maryville man is accused of tampering with evidence by swallowing heroin in the back seat of a Maryville Police vehicle Monday night, Nov. 15.
Christopher Tyler Haynes, 38, Oakdale Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:25 p.m. Nov. 15 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing, tampering with evidence, violation of community corrections and four counts of failure to follow rules of court.
He is being held in lieu of $6,500 bond on the tampering charge, pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 22, and $2,500 bond on the evading charge, pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 23 hearing, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Haynes acknowledged he had several warrants for his arrest when an officer pulled him over in the Walgreens parking lot, 220 Foothills Mall Drive, according to a Maryville Police Department report. An officer had Haynes turn off his vehicle, but while waiting for other officers to arrive, the report said, Haynes turned the car back on and tried to go in reverse.
Passengers “ripped the keys out of the ignition,” according to the report, and Haynes fled on foot toward the mall before being taken into custody.
An officer searched and patted down Haynes before placing him in the back of a patrol vehicle, but while the officers were talking one said he saw Haynes lean over with a piece of paper he had removed from his wallet. “I then observed a powder like substance on the seat, and I also observed Christopher licking the seat,” the report said.
After speaking with Haynes, the report continues, “it was discovered that he had ingested several grams of Heroin.”
Haynes was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, but after officers left, Haynes again fled on foot, according to the report. An officer found Haynes on Simerly Street near Sevierville Road and took him to the Blount County Justice Center.
