A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Saturday after he allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl.
Austin Tyler Moore, 18, Big Springs Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:45 a.m. June 12 and charged with rape of a child. He was issued a $75,000 bond, and a public defender was appointed to represent him during a Monday hearing before Judge William R. Brewer Jr.
An incident report states that when a deputy responded to a Watson Drive address on an assault call, he was met by a 12-year-old girl and her mother.
The mother told the deputy that the girl said Moore had been lying in bed next to her and rubbed her legs and buttocks, then put his hand down her pants, the report states.
The girl said there was blood on the sheets and on Moore, the mother told the deputy, and the girl allegedly said it was from Moore raping her.
The deputy spoke with Moore, who said he and his 17-year-old wife were sleeping when the girl’s mother came into the room and commanded them to leave because he had touched her daughter, the report states.
Police detained Moore, and the girl was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for a sexual assault examination. The Department of Children’s Services also was notified.
Once police obtained a warrant charging Moore, he was taken into custody and to the jail, the report states.
Moore’s next hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. June 21.
