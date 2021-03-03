A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail Wednesday after he allegedly fled his workplace when a deputy tried to serve him an arrest warrant.
Coty E. Rines, 30, East Harper Avenue, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies March 3 and charged with evading arrest. He also was served a Knox County warrant on a felony aggravated stalking charge.
Rines was being held on a $5,000 bond on the evading arrest charge, and BCSO also was detaining him for the Knox County Sheriff's Office.
An incident report states Rines fled after a deputy arrived at his workplace, Newell Rubbermaid, 1427 William Blount Drive, Maryville, to serve him the warrant. Using a taser, law enforcement eventually detained him at a 900 block address on Honeysuckle Road after he allegedly showed a knife.
William Blount High School went into a soft lockdown around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday due to the incident.
