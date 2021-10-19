An 18-year-old woman reported that a Maryville man threatened to shoot up her house and Foothills Mall, where she works, and has access to a loaded AR-15, a report states.
Dylan G. Renaud-Ward, 18, and his friend allegedly were escorted by security guards from Foothills Mall on Oct. 18 after making threats.
The woman said Ward was fired from Spirit Halloween, 197 Foothills Mall, where she also works, earlier the same day. She also said that Ward was living with her until she told him to move out three days prior.
Before he left her residence on Oct. 15, the report states, Ward told the woman to watch her back and that he was going to "shoot up" her house on Brown School Road.
She reported to officers that someone told her Ward returned to Foothills Mall on Oct. 18 after he was fired, he was with a friend who had an AR-15 and they were possibly going to use it there.
In the parking lot of the mall, officers allegedly found the gun, one loaded 100-round drum magazine and two loaded 30-round magazines in Ward's friend's car.
The report states that the timeline of events, descriptions of people and what officers observed line up with the allegations, although Ward wasn't with his friend when officers found the weapon.
