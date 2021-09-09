Officers cited a Maryville man and woman on Wednesday after finding them passed out in a vehicle with a loaded gun in the seat, according to a report.
Jese W. Marshall, 43, West Broadway Avenue, and Sarah Tarwater, 27, Level Drive, were cited by Maryville Police officers on charges of possession shortly after midnight Wednesday.
Officers reported receiving a call to do a welfare check on Marshall and Tarwater, whose whereabouts were unknown at that time and unconscious in a car at the Hardees on U.S. Highway 411 South.
The report stated that Tarwater had a loaded handgun between her legs, and when they woke her up, discovered she allegedly had 10 grams of what they believed was marijuana stuffed in her shirt.
She also told the officers there was meth in the car, which they allegedly found when they searched the vehicle, according to the report.
Marshall also had a small glass meth pipe in his pant's pocket that officers reported finding when they searched him.
Tarwater was cited on charges of possession of meth, and Marshall was cited on charges of possession of paraphernalia. All narcotics, the handgun, two loaded magazines and paraphernalia were confiscated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.