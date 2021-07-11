A Maryville man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly shot into an Alcoa residence, injuring someone inside, after also allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.
Corbin Bjorn Kerr, 23, Darby Circle, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:49 a.m. Saturday, July 10, and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment (weapon/injury), two counts of aggravated assault, vandalism and burglary of a motor vehicle. He was being held on bonds totaling $43,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Thursday, July 15, in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell, citing an incident report, said multiple officers responded around 5:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a residence on Juniper Avenue. A victim reportedly had been shot in the arm, and it was unclear if the suspect, later identified as Kerr, was still at the scene.
Officers established a perimeter upon arrival, and the three people inside the house didn’t feel safe leaving it, as they didn’t know where Kerr was, Carswell said. Officers then cleared the house.
According to information gathered by officers, Kerr and his girlfriend had been burglarizing property and drinking alcohol earlier in the day, and Kerr passed out in front of the residence, Carswell said. Kerr’s girlfriend tried to wake him up, and he assaulted her, Carswell said.
Carswell said Kerr’s girlfriend ran into the house, and Kerr tried to break into it, breaking out a window; he then allegedly shot a gun into the house, with a round striking someone inside. The people inside the house hid in the bathroom until police arrived.
The girlfriend was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, and the gunshot victim drove himself or herself to the hospital, Carswell said.
A multi-agency pursuit of Kerr initiated, with the Alcoa and Maryville Police departments, as well as the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, searching for him; he eventually was found in Maryville, Carswell said. Kerr allegedly shoplifted at a local KenJo store while fleeing from law enforcement.
“Glad we were able to get a dangerous person off the street,” Carswell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.