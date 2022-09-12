Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maryville man Saturday, Sept 10 after he allegedly planned to ambush law enforcement at his residence. Michael Wayne Perkins, 57, North Clover Hill Ridge Road, was taken into custody without incident despite allegedly having multiple firearms staged around his property.
Deputies responded to Perkins’ home at 10:36 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 after his girlfriend, a 49-year-old Maryville woman, reported that Perkins had threatened her with an automatic rifle and was planning to shoot the residence and then shoot at law enforcement when they arrived. The girlfriend also reported that there were several firearms on scene.
According to a police report, deputies approached the residence on foot with rifles and handguns at the ready because of the seriousness of the alleged crime. Deputies observed Perkins by a trailer at the end of the driveway and made verbal contact with him, detaining him without incident. Deputies then cleared the interior of the residence and made contact with the girlfriend, who claimed the two had argued while Perkins was drinking. She alleged Perkins told her she had 15 minutes to contact law enforcement or he would shoot the residence and wait outside to shoot at law enforcement as they arrived.
Deputies located a rifle on the trailer at the end of the driveway and also located a second automatic rifle by the backside of the residence. The second rifle was pointed at the doorway and had a bag full of magazines next to it as well as a shotgun and a bandolier of shotgun shells. A handgun was also found near the second rifle. All weapons were loaded and had a round in the chamber except the handgun, which only had a full magazine.
Perkins told deputies he had taken his firearms outside because he was concerned his girlfriend would try to pawn them off. He also told deputies he was afraid she would try to kill him in his sleep.
Officers observed the smell of alcohol coming from Perkins’ person and arrested him at 1:20 a.m. Sept. 10, charging him with domestic violence with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility and has been released on bonds totaling $16,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
