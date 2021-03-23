A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman, then withstood getting tased during a struggle with a deputy.
Aaron Michael Colyer, 33, Cansler Drive, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:36 p.m. March 20 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana), domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and two counts of aggravated burglary.
He was being held on bonds totaling $36,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy arrived at a 400 block address on Glen Echo Drive in Maryville on a domestic call.
“Upon my arrival, I was directed by a neighbor to (the residence) and could hear screaming and crying from inside, at one point hearing a male voice threatening to kill someone in the residence,” the deputy wrote in the report.
The deputy went into the house and saw Colyer standing over a 38-year-old woman while screaming and waving his hands, the report states. The woman appeared to be crying, had her hands in front of her and was crouched in a corner, according to the report.
“I began to give Mr. Colyer multiple loud commands to put his hands in the air,” the deputy wrote. “Mr. Colyer came around the kitchen counter and I observed a large knife on his right hip.”
The deputy drew his Taser and pointed it at Colyer, continuing to give him commands. Colyer ignored the commands, instead moving toward the deputy, “waving his hands and telling me to shoot him,” the deputy wrote.
The deputy used his Taser on Colyer, who pulled out its probes and kept moving, the report states. Afraid Colyer might draw his knife, the deputy grabbed Colyer’s right arm, put him in an arm lock and grabbed his left wrist.
“I continued to instruct Mr. Colyer to stop resisting and surrender both arms, which he refused and attempted to pull away from me,” the deputy wrote.
Another deputy arrived, and they were able to detain Colyer. Deputies found on him a black container with a brown, waxy substance consistent with THC wax, the report states.
The woman told deputies that, prior to their arrival, she threatened to call law enforcement when Colyer refused to leave the residence, and Colyer yelled at her that he would kill her and choked her with both hands.
The woman also said that when she tried to call law enforcement, Colyer took her cellphone and threw it across the room; he also grabbed her arms and kept shouting that he was going to kill her, the report states.
The woman refused medical assistance or transportation, but did write a statement.
A witness, who also called law enforcement and wrote a statement, told deputies she saw the altercation and heard the woman yell for help. Colyer was determined to be the primary aggressor.
