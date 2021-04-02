A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Thursday after he allegedly slammed a woman's head on a table and hit her multiple times.
Richard Allen Cunningham, 55, Ramsey Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:34 p.m. April 1 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy responded to a Ramsey Road address on a domestic call. There, a 65-year-old woman opened the door, covered in blood and asking for help; her head was "bleeding profusely" from several lacerations on the side of her head and around her eye, the report states.
Deputies called medical assistance for the woman, then moved to find Cunningham; when he didn't respond to their commands, deputies entered the residence with their weapons drawn, found Cunningham standing behind a bedroom door and detained him.
The woman told law enforcement that she and Cunningham had been drinking and that he drank a whole bottle of vodka. She said that during an argument, Cunningham grabbed her and slammed her head on the corner of a wooden table, then hit her multiple times in the face and on the top of her head, the report states.
The woman said it wasn't the first time Cunningham assaulted her, but that she had been afraid to call for help, the report states.
Cunningham told law enforcement he didn't know what was going on, he hadn't done anything to the woman, didn't see her with blood and didn't know what happened to her, the report states.
American Medical Response rendered aid to the woman and took her to Blount Memorial Hospital. Law enforcement determined Cunningham to be the primary aggressor.
