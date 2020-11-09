A Maryville man was arrested Saturday after allegedly beating and holding captive his ex-girlfriend in September.
Jesse David Lebovitz, 26, turned himself in on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping and domestic violence with aggravated assault stemming from a Sept. 19 incident in which a Maryville woman claimed he physically assaulted her and refused to let her leave their apartment, a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report stated.
According to the report, the woman told deputies that on the morning of Sept. 19, she woke up to Lebovitz in their apartment, despite his having moved out and the couple having broken up.
Lebovitz allegedly asked the woman for keys to her vehicle, and she refused, causing him to become angry. The woman then tried to leave the apartment, but Lebovitz locked the door of the apartment and hid the keys so she was not able to leave.
“He grabbed her by arms and shoulders, pushing her into things and onto the ground,” the report stated. “Once on the ground he head-butted her, causing her head to strike the kitchen floor. She continued to try to get up and get away, and he began to kick and slap her.”
The woman said she then began to scream for help, and Lebovitz covered her mouth and nose and continued assaulting her.
The assault lasted for about a half hour before the woman was able to get up and look for her keys. She found them, locked the apartment door and ran to her car with Lebovitz chasing her, the report stated.
The woman went to the hospital and then to the Blount County Justice Center where she made the report and gave a copy of the hospital’s findings to deputies, the report stated.
The police report listed the hospital’s findings on the woman’s condition as assault, nasal contusion, closed head injury and multiple contusions.
After the woman’s report, warrants were obtained against Lebovitz.
On Nov. 7, a BCSO deputy contacted “multiple people that knew the offender and was able to provide a means of contact between Jesse and I.”
Deputies spoke to Lebovitz on the phone and convinced him to turn himself in, the report stated. He was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Lebovitz was being held on bonds totaling $125,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Nov. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.