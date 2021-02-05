A Maryville man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly violated an order of protection by breaking into a residence and assaulting a woman.
David Neil Oswalt, 50, Tech Avenue, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:57 a.m. Feb. 4 and charged with violation of order of protection and domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states deputies arrived at an address on Tech Avenue on a domestic assault call. BCSO had been informed Oswalt was at the residence and there was an order of protection against him for a 45-year-old woman there.
Law enforcement already had responded to a call earlier that night claiming Oswalt was trying to get into the residence. There were numerous knives at the residence and the woman had already left in a vehicle with someone else, the latest call said.
“While approaching the residence, I removed my issued firearm from its holster due to there being reports that there were knives available to Mr. Oswalt,” the reporting deputy wrote.
Oswalt walked out of the residence and complied with commands to show his hands. The deputy holstered his firearm, and Oswalt was taken into custody and placed in the back of a police cruiser.
The woman told deputies she was in her bedroom when she heard several loud bangs on the front door. When she looked up, Oswalt was over her; he hit her in the side of the head with both hands around her ears, the report states.
The woman said Oswalt then placed his hands around her neck and began to strangle her, the report states. When she told him she couldn’t breathe, Oswalt got off of her and yelled at her “things about getting his brother out of the RV in the back yard,” according to the report.
After calling 911, the woman waited to leave since she said she feared for her life. When Oswalt finally told her to leave, she went to the RV and left with someone in it.
The woman told deputies she lost her ability to breathe while Oswalt was allegedly assaulting her, but declined medical attention; the reporting deputy did not notice any marks or bruises on her. The woman said when she went to leave through the front door, she saw it had been kicked in.
Deputies also spoke with two other people at the residence, one of whom, a 76-year-old man, said he heard a loud bang and screaming and yelling. He said he noticed Oswalt had run through the front door, and that Oswalt came to him.
The man was scared to see Oswalt, he said, but Oswalt just hugged him and said he was going fishing the next day.
Law enforcement saw the front door frame was broken around the locking bolt and cracked “where it appeared someone potentially put enough pressure/force into it to break the frame and allow the door to open,” the report states.
After it was confirmed that there was a no-contact order of protection against Oswalt for the woman, he was taken to Blount County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.