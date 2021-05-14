A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail after he allegedly drove a truck recklessly with a juvenile in the bed while also possessing marijuana.
Brandon Jake Radford, 20, William Blount Drive, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:59 p.m. May 13 and charged with reckless endangerment (no weapon) and simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana). He was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy saw Radford driving a pickup truck fast through the backyard of a 600 block address on William Blount Drive. A 17-year-old female was in the truck bed, and the truck circled the house quickly several times.
The deputy saw the truck swerve around a tree, causing the juvenile to be “slung around,” the report states. The truck also was hitting large ruts in the yard, which could have caused Radford to lose control, the report states.
While being detained, Radford told the deputy, “I guess you want this gram of weed in my pocket,” and the deputy found marijuana in Radford’s pocket, the report states.
