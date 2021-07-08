A Maryville man is facing charges after a woman said he entered her residence while she was sleeping, then hit her in the face while she was holding a child.
Timothy Dalton Wheeler, 29, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:53 a.m. July 8 and charged with aggravated burglary, domestic violence, criminal trespass, interfering with an emergency call and child abuse/neglect, according to BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant.
He was being held on bonds totaling $26,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court, O’Briant said in an email.
An incident report states deputies arrived at a Maryville residence at approximately 2:38 a.m. after an apparently distraught 30-year-old woman called 911, but the call disconnected.
The woman eventually called back and said a man, later identified as Wheeler, broke into her residence and struck her in the face while she was holding a 3-year-old boy. She said the man hung up the phone when she initially called 911, then fled the residence.
When deputies arrived, they found Wheeler in the parking lot and the woman in the residence. The woman told deputies that Wheeler climbed onto the second floor balcony of her residence and entered through an unlocked door while she was asleep with the child.
The woman said Wheeler entered the bedroom, woke her up, hurled an accusation at her and struck her on the left side of her face. He also pulled at her hands while she was holding the child, then hung up a phone she used to call 911 and fled, leaving his shoes, keys and phone, she said.
Wheeler told deputies the woman invited him into the residence and he entered through the front door, which was left unlocked for him. He said the woman became upset when he woke her up because he was late in arriving and told him to leave.
Wheeler told deputies that he tried to leave, but left his keys, shoes and phone in the residence, and deputies arrived before he could retrieve them.
There was a shoe print matching Wheeler’s shoes on an air conditioning system by the residence’s balcony, plus a hand mark on the balcony’s edge, the report states. The woman had redness under her left eye, and her finger nail was torn off; there were also signs of an altercation in the residence, and the 911 call was consistent with the woman’s narrative, the report states.
Wheeler had already been trespassed from the property on March 7, the report states. He was taken to the Blount County jail.
