A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail early Wednesday after he allegedly led a deputy on a vehicle chase, then hid in a closet.
Timothy Scott Radford, 41, Garner Circle, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at midnight July 7 and charged with evading arrest, violation of probation and driving while license revoked. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy was on patrol at approximately 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, when he saw a vehicle allegedly driven by Radford traveling on Old Knoxville Highway at Martin Mill Pike with a headlight out.
When the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over at Dollar General, 109 Sam Houston School Road, Maryville, it didn’t stop and sped out of the parking lot, the report states. The deputy pursued the vehicle on Old Knoxville Highway and onto Pellissippi Parkway “where speeds climbed to around 100 miles per hour.”
The deputy eventually stopped pursuing the vehicle at the Topside Road off-ramp, but two other deputies arrived at Radford’s residence shortly afterward to locate him. One of the deputies saw Radford watching him approach from the residence’s living room, the report states.
A 28-year-old woman holding a small child answered the door for the deputies and said Radford was in the back bedroom. The deputies moved two other children from a bedroom into the living room before engaging Radford.
The deputies found Radford hiding in a closet in the bedroom, the report states. After Radford allegedly didn’t comply with commands, he was physically taken to the floor and detained; during the encounter, one deputy pointed his gun at Radford, the report states.
The 28-year-old woman told deputies that Radford came to the residence 15 minutes prior to their arrival and that he is the only person who drives the suspect vehicle, which allegedly was parked outside of the residence, and uses it often. Radford also matched the description of the suspect driver, the report states.
