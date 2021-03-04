A Maryville man is facing charges after he allegedly punched, burned and assaulted a woman with an extension cord.
Osvaldo Javier Foustina, 24, Home Avenue, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:49 p.m. March 3 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 8 and a 9 a.m. hearing March 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer arrived at Sally View Drive in Friendsville in regard to a domestic assault that occurred at a Home Avenue address in Maryville.
Two Blount County Sheriff’s deputies told the officer about a woman who appeared to have been assaulted.
The 23-year-old woman had a bruise under her right eye and her nose was swollen, bruised and appeared to be broken.
“The woman was extremely distraught and nervous,” the officer wrote in the report. “She constantly kept looking over her shoulder with wide eyes.”
The woman told the officer that, sometime between Feb. 21-28, Foustina, who was intoxicated, became angry when she woke him up from a nap and “began striking her with closed fists,” the report states.
The officer determined Foustina was the primary aggressor and took him to the Blount County jail. Another officer took photos of the woman’s injuries.
“Photos showed that (the woman) had two burns on her right temple,” the officer wrote in the report. “She advised the officer that Mr. Foustina had burned her with marijuana blunts.
“Photos also showed that one of (the woman’s) legs and feet were swollen and purple. (The woman) told the officer that Mr. Foustina had whipped her with an extension cord. (The woman) also advised the officer that Mr. Foustina chokes her. More photos showed extensive bruising on (the woman’s) arms, buttocks and legs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.