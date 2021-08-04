A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail early Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed his son-in-law.
Kenneth James Buckner, 54, Quail Run Drive, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:30 a.m. Aug. 4 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing today in Blount County General Sessions Court, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said in an email.
An incident report states a deputy responded to a Quail Run Drive residence on a stabbing call and talked to a 28-year-old man in the driveway.
The victim told the deputy he had been talking to his father-in-law, Buckner, in the bathroom of the residence’s master bedroom when Buckner said he was going to bed, but then opened the door and stabbed him in the lower abdominal area.
The victim said he grabbed Buckner’s arm and struck him so Buckner wouldn’t stab him again. The deputy saw a wound on the man’s lower abdominal area consistent with his story, the report states. The victim’s injuries were treated on the scene by American Medical Response.
The deputy then talked to Buckner, who said he was lying in bed when he was struck in the face. Buckner didn’t say what his reaction was, “only that he did what he needed to,” the report states. He also said he had drunk a few beers but didn’t say how many.
“Kenneth’s speech was very slurred and it was difficult to get information from him,” the deputy wrote in the report. “Kenneth’s left eye was swollen and he stated he believed his right shoulder was dislocated.”
Buckner was taken by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital.
A 26-year-old woman said Buckner had been sending threatening text messages earlier that day, and she and the victim went to Buckner’s residence to check on him.
There, the victim and Buckner went into the master bedroom to talk; when the victim exited the bedroom and turned to face it, the woman said, Buckner stabbed him.
The woman said the victim held Buckner’s arm, and Buckner said he was going to stab him again, the report states. The victim struck Buckner, and the woman started helping the victim and called 911, she said.
The deputy spoke with two other witnesses. One witness said she saw the knife in Buckner’s hand, and she put it in the kitchen after the victim struck Buckner, while the other said the victim and Buckner were arguing in the bedroom. She didn’t see Buckner stab the victim but saw the altercation and heard the victim say he had been stabbed.
The deputy found the knife, which appeared to have flesh on it and was consistent with the victim’s injuries, the report states. Buckner was taken into custody at the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.