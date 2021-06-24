A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Wednesday after he allegedly strangled a woman during an argument.
Blount County Sheriff's deputies arrested Derrick Lamar Kellogg, 50, Sunset Ridge Court, at 7:48 p.m. June 23 and charged him with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a 45-year-old woman told deputies Kellogg became aggressive during an argument, strangling her with his hands "to the point of cutting off her airway." He also slammed her against the wall and took her phone, not allowing her to communicate with anyone, the report states.
Kellogg told deputies there was a verbal argument, but denied assaulting the woman. The woman had fresh scratches on her upper back, plus marks on her neck consistent with strangulation, the report states.
