A Maryville man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly poured gasoline in a house and threatened to burn it down with people still inside.
Geoffery Vanness Alford, 39, Bunbury Lane, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:03 p.m. May 5 and charged with criminal trespass and two counts of aggravated assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $20,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing May 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states at approximately 12:58 a.m. May 5 deputies arrived at a Bunbury Lane address after a 36-year-old woman told police Alford was angry that she wouldn’t give him a cigarette and was pouring gasoline inside the house.
The reporting deputy noticed “a very strong odor” of gasoline upon arrival. The woman told deputies Alford was very agitated and upset before going outside to smoke a cigarette, and she went to her bedroom to “prevent any physical assault,” the report states.
The woman said she heard a noise outside the bedroom door and saw Alford pouring gasoline at the door and through the residence while saying he was going to burn it down with everyone inside, the report states. She said Alford poured gasoline all the way out the front door and onto the deck, and that she was scared for her life.
A 57-year-old man also in the house at the time corroborated the woman’s story to deputies, saying he was also afraid, the report states. The woman told deputies Alford left on foot, but law enforcement initially wasn’t able to find him.
Deputies later that day found Alford in an under-construction residence on the 3000 block of Colby Cove Drive, and he was taken into custody and booked in the Blount County jail.
