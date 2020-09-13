A Maryville man is accused of violating an order of protection after an incident in which he allegedly urinated on his girlfriend’s leg.
Robert Eugene Smith, 48, Belfast Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:41 a.m. Sept. 12 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer responded early Saturday to a domestic call. The victim, who was standing in front of her neighbor’s house, told the officer that her boyfriend, Smith, was intoxicated at their house and acting aggressive toward her.
The victim said that in their bedroom, after she and Smith had a heated argument, he urinated on her leg. The victim left the house and her neighbor let her stay at her home until police arrived.
Smith smashed an acoustic guitar on the ground outside their home and threw it toward the neighbor’s house, where the victim was, the report states. The reporting officer saw pieces of the guitar on the neighbor’s lawn.
Officers found Smith sitting on the porch at their house. When it was confirmed that an order of protection was in place between the victim and Smith, he was arrested and taken to the Blount County jail.
