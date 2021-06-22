A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Monday after he allegedly stole a car that was later found abandoned near Tuckaleechee Pike.
Jason Walter Ogle, 43, Foch Street, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:35 a.m. June 21.
He is charged with theft between $2,500-10,000, according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant, and was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a 36-year-old man told a deputy on June 12 that he let a 49-year-old woman borrow his 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, and she never returned it.
The deputy then spoke with the woman, who was being held at the Blount County jail at the time but has since been released, according to online BCSO records. The woman said she and another man picked Ogle up in the vehicle and went to a river access spot in Townsend, where Ogle allegedly drove off in the vehicle with the other man without her permission and didn’t return.
Another deputy found the vehicle on June 16 parked in the grass beside Tuckaleechee Pike, the report states. The vehicle had a flat tire, the front bumper had been torn off and placed in the backseat, there were several scratches on the hood and the keys were missing, and it was towed by Butler’s Wrecker Service.
Deputies took Ogle into custody on a warrant at the 100 block area of Kingdom Lane in Walland.
