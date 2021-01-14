A Maryville man is facing multiple drug charges stemming from a recent narcotics investigation.
Pedro Moreno, 43, Lively Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:12 p.m. Jan. 13 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. He was being held on bonds totaling $150,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Marian O'Briant, public information officer for the Blount County Sheriff's Office, told The Daily Times that Moreno's arrest, on warrants issued by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, stemmed from a covert operation worked by narcotics investigators in October.
Law enforcement seized Moreno's vehicle and $1,400 in cash during the arrest, O'Briant said.
The Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force is made up of deputies and officers from BCSO and the Maryville and Alcoa police departments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.