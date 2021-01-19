A Maryville man is facing an aggravated assault charge after a domestic incident at the Princess Motel in Maryville.
Joseph Dewayne Boring, 23, Desimone Drive, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:45 a.m. Jan. 17 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer at approximately 4:25 a.m. saw Boring walking on U.S. Highway 411 South toward the Princess Motel, 2614 U.S. Highway 411 S., Maryville, from the William Blount Drive intersection. Boring caught the officer’s attention because he was walking at a fast pace and it was early in the morning.
The officer spoke with Boring at the Princess Motel. Boring said his mother dropped him off at a discount tobacco store on Highway 411 and he was walking back to his motel room.
“Given this information and my knowledge of the tobacco stores in the area being closed at this hour, I started to believe (Boring) may have been involved in a burglary,” the officer wrote in the report, “and I began doing property checks on all the tobacco stores on (U.S. Highway 411 South).”
While completing the property checks, the officer also was instructed to investigate an attempted breaking and entering at the Princess Motel, in the same room Boring told the officer he was staying. On his way, the officer saw a Nissan Altima turn onto William Blount Drive, coming from the Princess Motel’s direction.
After again speaking to Boring, who said the Nissan Altima was the suspect’s vehicle, the officer stopped the vehicle on Morganton Road and Norwood Village Lane. Officers detained both the driver and passenger.
Once officers learned the driver was the passenger’s mother, and the passenger had been involved in a physical altercation with Boring, the report states, the mother was released.
The passenger, a 19-year-old woman, told the officer she and Boring had a physical altercation before the officer first spoke with Boring. She said Boring punched her in the face and also pinned her to the ground with his knees while choking her with his hands, the report states.
The officer saw red marks “that appeared to be in the shape of fingers” on both sides of the woman’s neck, the report states. She also had red marks on both arms, a bloody right hand which she said was from hitting the window in the motel room during a struggle with Boring, and a black eye she said was from the day prior.
The officer took the woman back to the Princess Motel. There, he spoke with Boring, who said there was no physical altercation and the woman punched the window from outside the room; he also said he didn’t know the woman, but eventually said her name before any officer did.
Boring said the woman came to his room and wanted inside, but he refused, and she punched out the window. Officers weren’t able to enter the room since Boring said he lost his key, the report states, but the window did appear to be broken from the inside, as most of the glass was on the curb outside.
Although the woman wrote two statements that contradicted her previous story and said she didn’t want to press charges and that the incident was her fault, the officer determined Boring was the primary aggressor due to the statements and physical evidence.
Boring was taken into custody and booked at the Blount County Jail. The woman was released to her mother.
