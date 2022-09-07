Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maryville man early Tuesday morning, Sept. 6 when he allegedly attempted to flee a traffic stop, prompting law enforcement to utilize a Taser against him, injuring him in the process.
According to a police report, deputies stopped a Jeep Cherokee at Marathon Gas, 1412 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, after the driver appeared to brake check the deputies multiple times. Deputies made contact with the driver, Thomas Eugene Justice III, who told deputies that he did not have a valid driver’s license. Justice was also unable to provide deputies with proof of insurance.
During the course of the stop, deputies noticed a pair of white baggies on the floorboard of the vehicle. Justice denied knowing what they were, and was asked to step out and place his belongings on the bumper of his car. Justice exited the vehicle and ignored multiple commands from deputies to stop, instead making a break for the roadway. Deputies gave chase and eventually deployed a Taser against him, causing Justice to fall and injure his arm.
Justice was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for a suspected dislocated shoulder before being transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility. Deputies collected two small bags of heroin and a glass pipe as evidence, and additionally found 53 grams of methamphetamine and 12 grams of heroin on Justice’ person. The report noted that the heroin was divided into smaller bags, allegedly for resale.
Thomas Justice III, 53, Cameron Road, Maryville, was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Sept. 6 and charged with driving while license revoked, evading arrest, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances and manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of methamphetamine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $106,500 pending a 9:00 a.m. Sept. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.