A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Thursday after an officer allegedly found more than 20 grams of meth in his vehicle.
Jack Richard Weddington, 48, Tarbett Road, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:15 p.m. March 11 and charged with delivering methamphetamine. He was being held on a $45,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer at approximately 2:26 p.m. saw a Honda Odyssey, driven by Weddington, on Cusick Road at Northpark Boulevard.
“When I first noticed the vehicle, it reduced its speed significantly and the driver immediately placed both hands on the steering wheel in a stiff manner,” the officer wrote in the report. “As the vehicle passed, I ran the registration ... where it came back not on file.”
Weddington turned first onto Concord Road, then onto Tammy Circle. The officer followed him, and when Weddington pulled into the driveway of a Tammy Circle address, the officer pulled up to the house without turning on his police lights.
Weddington told the officer he just got the vehicle but didn’t have any registration for it, the report states. A 63-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were also in Weddington’s vehicle. The officer discovered Weddington had a revoked driver’s license.
“While speaking to Weddington, he had previously stated he pulled into the residence because it was his uncle’s house,” the officer wrote in the report. “However, he later recanted that story and advised he did not know anyone who lives there.”
Weddington gave permission for his vehicle to be searched, and the officer found 21.4 grams of methamphetamine on the dashboard, the report states. Both Weddington and the front-seat passenger said the meth was not theirs, according to the report.
The officer also found a small amount of marijuana, a grinder and a marijuana pipe in the rear passenger seat, and the passenger sitting there claimed ownership of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.