Edward Kelley, Sequoyah Avenue, Maryville, was arrested May 4 on charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, civil disorder, destruction of government property and other offenses stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Kelley faced a Thursday, May 4, hearing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
According to an affidavit filed May 3 in United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Kelley, 33, drove to Washington last January at the urging of his pastor. Per FBI documents, one of Kelley’s bank accounts shows a charge from a hotel in Washington incurred on Jan. 5.
The name of Kelley’s church is not explicitly given in FBI documents; he told the FBI that he participated in prayer meetings in East Knoxville, near the Planned Parenthood on North Cherry Street.
Officials say that on Jan. 6, Kelley attended a rally at The Ellipse, where then-President Donald Trump was speaking, and then walked to the Capitol.
He was reportedly outside the Capitol with two other men when he and the two others physically fought with a Capitol Police officer. The men reportedly threw the police officer to ground.
Representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office say that after the fight, Kelley broke one of the building’s windows with a length of wood and kicked open a door on the Senate side of the Capitol.
From there, Kelley allegedly went on to the Rotunda before leaving the Capitol, approximately 40 minutes after entering.
FBI documents state that Kelley left Washington for Tennessee on Jan. 7.
In multiple interviews with the FBI, Kelley denied breaking into the Capitol.
The FBI’s Knoxville office is investigating the incident.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the U.S. Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are pursuing joint prosecution of Kelley.
