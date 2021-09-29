Officers arrested a Maryville man on Tuesday after someone reported he was throwing trash at people near the Blount County Public Library, a report states.
Christopher Landon Myers, 30, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:42 a.m. Sept. 28 and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
The report states that an employee for the city of Maryville Public Works Department saw Myers throw a cup and a bag, believed to be trash, at two different people near the library and reported it to MPD.
When the city worker approached Myers, he told the officer that Myers was aggressive and intruded his personal space multiple times.
When the officers approached Myers, who was sitting on a bench behind the library, the report states, he also allegedly acted confrontational toward them, adding he used explicit language and wouldn't do what the officers told him.
The report states Myers was acting violently with no legitimate purpose in order to cause annoyance. He resisted arrest but complied with officers after they mentioned using a stun gun.
Myers was taken to Blount County jail and is being held on a $3,000 bond pending his hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Oct. 5.
