Jason Allen Stewart, 40, Maryville, was booked into the Blount County jail Friday, March 18, hours after he allegedly choked a Maryville woman into near-unconsciousness, kidnapped her and stole her vehicle.
A 41-year-old Maryville woman reported to Alcoa Police officers that she had let Stewart and his girlfriend stay at her residence for several nights. An incident report states that after two nights had passed, on Thursday, March 17, Stewart and the woman argued about whether she should let him and his girlfriend stay with her for another night.
The woman reportedly told police that she had wanted both Stewart and his girlfriend to leave. At around 4 a.m. Friday, March 18, she drove the couple to a residence on North Wright Road.
As the three sat in the woman’s vehicle, Stewart allegedly grabbed her, taking her keys and phone and strangling her with her own necklace until it snapped. Stewart allegedly continued strangling her, and the woman reported that she felt that she “was going to die.”
The incident report indicates that as Stewart strangled the woman, his girlfriend fled the vehicle to look for help. She allegedly found someone in the residence near where they had parked who was able to get Stewart to stop strangling the woman. Officers noted in their report that the woman’s neck and arm were visibly bruised.
Stewart, his girlfriend and the woman then went into the North Wright Road residence. A few hours later, Stewart allegedly forced the woman to get back into her car with him. The incident report states that she thought that “he would kill her” if she refused to leave with him.
Stewart allegedly stopped at a location on Tennessee State Route 168 before driving to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and leaving the vehicle for the hospital. After Stewart’s exit, the woman fled.
Despite Stewart’s reported attempts to force her back into her vehicle, she went inside the hospital and he allegedly left with her car. She returned to her residence and called the police, who took out warrants for Stewart’s arrest.
Later that day, police arrived at a residence on North Wright Road, where they reported that they found the woman’s car. As officers spoke to residents in the area, they allegedly observed Stewart driving up to the North Wright Road residence.
Stewart was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, carjacking and theft. He is being held on bonds totaling $111,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Investigation of the incident is ongoing.
