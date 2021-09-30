Deputies found a deceased male on Wednesday at a Maryville house where they arrested another man, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Marian O'Briant.
Jared Tyler Bivens, 32, Edinburgh Drive, Maryville was arrested by BCSO deputies and charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction.
O'Briant said deputies also found a deceased male inside the residence on Edinburgh Drive. She added that the preliminary autopsy didn't indicate anything suspicious, but they're waiting for toxicology test results and identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.