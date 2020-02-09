A caller reported to Maryville Police on Tuesday he was attacked by his roommate and threatened with a knife.
Ruben Martinez Rodriguez, 49, of Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police Department officers at 11:53 p.m. Feb. 4 and charged with aggravated assault.
MPD Chief Tony Crisp said the charges stem after Rodriguez’s roommate, a 21-year-old man, told police his roommate had been drinking and smoking marijuana. The caller stated Rogriguez became upset after denying his advances.
“Rodriguez then (allegedly) went into the kitchen and picked up a knife and then grabbed (the victim) around the throat, he then he raised the knife in a threatening manner, causing our victim to fear for his life,” Crisp said.
Rodriguez was being held on a $35,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
