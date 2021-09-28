Deputies early Tuesday arrested a Maryville man who was the suspect of a theft in late August when his neighbor reported items missing from his home and damages and then pointed in the direction of the suspect's residence, a report states.
Kevin C. Hurst, 37, Davenport Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1 a.m. Sept. 28 and charged with aggravated burglary. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.
On Aug. 29, someone reported that his refrigerator was laying on the ground outside his house on Laurel Lane, Maryville, the report states, adding that items valued at $1,300 were missing from the home.
The report states that the man told deputies he believed his neighbors, Hurst and a woman, Summer S. Jones-Hurst, 28, Davenport Road, stole the items. In addition, it states the man said Hurst and the woman quickly left their residence after he tried to talk to them.
Late on Monday, deputies came searching for Hurst after receiving a call and arrested him. Jones-Hurst already was in custody.
