A Maryville man allegedly under the influence was arrested by Alcoa Police on Thursday evening as police say he harassed a woman, then refused a taxi ride home.
Jerry Lee Meeks, 42, of Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police Officers at 10:52 p.m. April 23 and charged with public intoxication and having a prohibited weapon.
A woman reported at 9:43 p.m. Thursday that a man was harassing her and her goddaughter while the caller was sick and waiting on test results for COVID-19 near the M Star Hotel, according to Alcoa Police Department’s incident report. She said the man kept grabbing his groin, and he was attempting to get her goddaughter to roll the window down on the van they were in.
Meeks allegedly asked if they had any methamphetamine, and an argument ensued.
When officers arrived, they saw Meeks urinating under the back stairwell of the hotel. Officers found that Meeks was heavily intoxicated and verbally aggressive toward police, according to the report. He told officers that he was drunk and high.
Officers developed a rapport with Meeks and called him a cab with Blount Taxi.
“… Mr. Meeks left with Blount Taxi, but the taxi returned within a minute and stated Mr. Meeks was refusing to leave now,” according to the report. “Mr. Meeks spoke with officers at which time he continued to be verbally aggressive with officers and threatened officers on scene. Officers convinced Mr. Meeks we would give him a ride home, but advised him he had to be cuffed for the transport.”
Once Meeks was secured in the back of a patrol vehicle, officers then told Meeks he was under arrest, and police found a weapon on him.
“He was found to be in possession of a weighted leather black jack that has no lawful purpose,” the report states. “The weapon could cause serious physical injury or death if used against a person.”
While Meeks was transported to the Blount County intake center without incident, he fought several Blount County deputies when he arrived at the jail and kicked a deputy, according to the report.
Meeks was being held on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. April 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court. The black jack was seized and placed in APD’s evidence locker.
