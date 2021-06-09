A Maryville man was booked into the Blount County jail on Tuesday after he allegedly raped a woman.
Jose Delarosa Silver, 24, Bridgeway Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:35 a.m. June 8 and charged with rape. He was released on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Silver bonded out the same day he was arrested, according to BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant.
The victim was an acquaintance of Silver’s and met him at a dog park, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times.
“They knew each other, obviously, and they had a conversation,” Crisp said.
The woman went with Silver to his residence, she fell asleep during the night and Silver allegedly raped her, Crisp said.
The woman reported the alleged rape, and police began investigating it, Crisp said.
The Maryville Police Department obtained a warrant for Silver’s arrest, and BCSO served the warrant.
It’s at least the third alleged rape case local police have worked since December.
BSCO arrested Antonio Javar Williams, 35, of York, South Carolina, on May 2 and charged him with rape after a woman said he climbed into bed with her at a Tallassee address and they began to have sex, but she thought he was her fiancé, an incident report states.
BCSO arrested Dustin Leon Hawkins, 36, Brick Mill Road, Maryville, on Dec. 29 and charged him with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and two counts of incest after a 14-year-old girl said he sexually assaulted her multiple times, an incident report states.
The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), the country’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, offers a 24-hour National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673. The hotline is free and confidential, according to RAINN’s website.
