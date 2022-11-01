Members of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team helped arrest a Maryville man Monday night, Oct. 31, after he allegedly threatened a juvenile and an adult with a handgun. Brandon Scott Wade, 48, Ray Avenue, allegedly told deputies he was intoxicated at the time.
Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance with a firearm around 8:15 p.m. at The Reserve at Maryville Apartments complex, 100 Enterprise Way, Maryville. Upon arrival, a witness told deputies he had seen Wade banging on his mother’s door and approached him, and that the conversation had escalated into an argument. Eventually, the witness stated Wade produced a black handgun from his waist and pointed it at him before putting it back and driving away in a black Nissan sedan.
An additional witness, a 16-year-old boy, told deputies he had been trick or treating through the apartment complex when he encountered Wade banging on the door of an apartment. The boy told deputies Wade pointed a black handgun at him, racked the slide on the gun and told him he needed to leave.
Maryville Police officers responded to Wade’s residence, where they were able to confirm Wade was in the house but were unable to get him to come to the door. Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest and responded to the residence with the BCSO SWAT team, taking him into custody without incident.
Law enforcement allegedly recovered a pair of handguns and several magazines from Wade’s home, as well as a windage adjustment tool and a laser bore sighting tool. Deputies say Wade chose not to speak to them without a lawyer, but later spontaneously told them he had an AR-15 in the trunk of his car. Wade also allegedly told deputies that he had been drinking and had been carrying one of the handguns — a black Ruger SR9 — earlier. Deputies say the gun was found to be loaded with a round in the chamber. Deputies also say they later recovered a DT-15 rifle from the trunk of his car. All items were entered as evidence.
Wade was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:45 p.m. and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, domestic assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where he is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. Nov. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.