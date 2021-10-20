Deputies arrested a Maryville man on Sunday who has a decades-long history with Blount County law enforcement and scamming people out of money or stealing items.
Randall Arthur Myers, 56, Harvey Street, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 17 and charged with deceptive business practices. He was released on a $1,000 bond pending his hearing on Oct. 20.
The charge stemmed from an incident on Aug. 12, when a 29-year-old man reported to Blount County Sheriff’s deputies Myers had scammed him out of a purchase, a report states.
According to the report, the man said one of his coworkers told him Myers could get him a gaming console. He met Myers the following day and gave him $250 for the console, some games and accessories.
Myers allegedly told the man that he didn’t have the items yet and would be getting them after he was paid.
After about a week of the man attempting to contact, meet with and get the the items, Myers told him that he would have to take him to civil court because he couldn’t give the money back, the report states.
Deputies issued a warrant on a charge of deceptive business practices and arrested Myers on Oct. 17.
On Oct. 14, 2021, a 70-year-old man reported to deputies that Myers had scammed him out of a purchase and taken $600 in checks for roofing services that he never completed, a report states.
According to the report, the man said he had known Myers for a few years. He said Myers was supposed to sell him $1,400 worth of goods, but never showed back up to give them to him.
The man didn’t give Myers a check for the goods, but he did give him two checks equaling $600 to fix some of his roofing, the report states. It adds that Myers never came to fix the man’s roof and deputies noted he had a pending warrant for a similar incident, so they didn’t issue another one.
According to Daily Times reporting, Myers was arrested on the same charge in 1997 when he scammed a blind, elderly man out of roofing services. Blount County Sheriff’s detectives launched an investigation into Myers in 1996 after discovering he had accepted money from an elderly couple to fix their roof, but never did the work.
Along with BCSO, Alcoa and Maryville Police departments were simultaneously investigation Myers in 1996 based on similar reports from community members. Since then, law enforcement agencies have periodically charged and dealt with Myers.
In April 2005, reporting from The Daily Times states that Myers barricaded himself into his bathroom and threatened to harm himself when deputies came to arrest him for contempt of court warrants. The BCSO Special Weapons and Tactics team and Crisis Negotiation team came to assist deputies. After the SWAT team set off a “flash bang” to disorient Myers, they were able to detain him.
In March 2014, reporting from The Daily Times states that Myers was again in jail after he was arrested for a fifth time for violating the same order of protection in less than four months.
He also had three charges of theft of property less than $500 coupled with the order of protection violations.
From 1997 to 2014, records from The Daily Times showed Myers had obtained 19 charges of 10 different types: aggravated assault, deceptive business practices, criminal impersonation, theft, criminal trespass, violation of an order of protection, violation of probation, forgery, contempt of court and false reports.
