Officers arrested a Maryville man during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning after confirming he had two warrants out for his arrest and later added charges when he allegedly attempted to stuff narcotics under the officer’s backseat, according to police reports.
Alcoa Police officers arrested James Edward Lowe, 44, at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lowe was the passenger in a car with another Maryville man, Richard Edward Olson, 38. After the stop, the reporting officer requested assistance from a K-9 unit and K-9 reported a positive alert for the vehicle.
Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a scale with white residue, two spoons with white residue and 16 syringes, one of which they reported was located on the passenger side floorboard. Officers also found that Lowe had two arrest warrants from Knox County, one for contempt of court and another for drug possession charges.
During transport to the Blount County Jail, the reporting officer noted Lowe was moving around and making a lot of noise in the cruiser’s backseat.
When removing Lowe from the cruiser, the officer allegedly spotted a clear baggie with a crystal-like substance at Lowe’s feet. He reported that Lowe had attempted to stuff the baggie under the backseat.
Lowe was then charged with possession of meth and tampering with evidence. He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a Sept. 9 hearing at Blount County General Sessions Court.
Olson was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.