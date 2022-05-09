A 35-year-old Maryville man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping after police say he and an unidentified partner tied a woman up in a residence and robbed her before fleeing the scene with her vehicle.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding a woman standing on the side of U.S. Highway 411 South on Tuesday morning.
Speaking to police from an ambulance, the woman told deputies that she had been assaulted by two men in her home.
She reported that the two men, one of whom police have identified as Luis Anaya-Trigueros, kicked in a back door of her residence at some point on May 2. She had been living at the house since the property owner died, she said.
She told police that the men tied her in place as they moved through the building and stole items from it, placing them in their vehicle.
A police report of the incident states that the men took the woman’s wallet, purse and car keys.
The residence, deputies write in their report, was “in disarray.” Police were unable to find evidence of a forced entry to the home. They did note that two out of three of the house’s back doors were unlocked and that “almost every cabinet” in the residence had been opened.
The woman told police that she “tried not to look” at the men while they were in the residence. As such, she was unable to provide police with a detailed description of them. She noted that they stayed in her house “forever,” but was unsure of the exact amount of time they spent there.
They left, she said, at dawn.
Officers noted that the woman was visibly injured. According to the police report, there were bruises to her right leg and lower back and scratches on her temples.
She was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital via AMR.
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department informed BCSO on Thursday, May 5, that they had located the woman’s vehicle and arrested its driver, Anaya-Trigueros.
Anaya-Trigueros is being detained in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 and held without bond on older violation of probation charges. He faces a 1:30 p.m. May 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
