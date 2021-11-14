Officers arrested a Maryville man Thursday night after his wife told them about his alleged assault on her the night before, a report from Maryville Police Department states.
The 21-year-old woman came to stay with her mother after the assault. An MPD officer spoke with her there on Thursday after she reported her husband had come and tried to get inside her mother’s home.
Marcus Cole Taylor, 24, was arrested and charged domestic violence with aggravated assault on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The report states that the woman told officers she came home with her son on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and Taylor had been drinking.
He allegedly told her to take their child upstairs or he would beat her, which she said she did and started watching cartoons with the child in her bedroom.
Shortly after, she said Taylor came into the room, started calling her names and slapping her. After she put their child in his own bedroom, she said Taylor slapped her face until she passed out.
The report states that when she woke up, Taylor was picking her up and carrying her to their child’s room so she could put him back to sleep.
Afterward, when she was holding him in his room, she said Taylor came back and grabbed her neck from behind, strangled her and threatened to break her neck.
Later on, she said Taylor dragged her down steps by her foot, grabbed her by the neck again, then threw shoes at her as she tried to go back up the stairs.
He also threw her digital watch against a door, she reported, and then threatened to break her like the watch if she didn’t go upstairs.
Officers noted the woman had a black eye and bruises on her body. She also told them she had trouble swallowing food earlier that day.
Taylor denied his wife’s accusations and said her injuries were from their child. He allegedly sent a message to himself from his wife’s phone the night the incident happened saying the child had hit her.
Taylor also told officers during questioning that his wife had falsely accused him of domestic assault before this incident.
He was arrested after questioning and is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a hearing at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.