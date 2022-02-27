When Maryville’s Darrell Jenkins saw that the Atlanta Braves would be taking their World Series Champions trophy on a road tour, this huge fan knew he wanted to be part of that celebration.
When the organization, through its newsletter, asked fans to submit some possible venues, Jenkins figured organizers could only say no to his idea, and maybe it would be yes.
“I know the perfect place for it if they will consider it,” Jenkins said he remembers thinking at the time.
So Jenkins, who works for Clayton, suggested the pavilion behind Blount County Courthouse would be ideal. It’s outdoors, he said, and once was home to a very popular Foothill Fall Festival. COVID was spiking at the time he made this suggestion, so Jenkins felt outdoors would be appealing. He sent in his request and then waited. Then he sort of forgot about it.
But earlier last week, Jenkins was told by the Braves organization this is going to happen; they had already reached out to the City of Maryville. The trophy is indeed coming to that Maryville Greenbelt Amphitheater in Jack Greene Park near the Blount County Courthouse.
The tour includes 151 stops across the Southeast.
“I don’t know if anyone else submitted it,” Jenkins said of the Maryville location.
The World Champions Trophy will roll into town on Friday, March 4 and be on display from 3-6 p.m. The event will begin with remarks from Maryville Mayor Andy White, who will introduce Jenkins. In addition, there will be food trucks. Fans can also take photos with the trophy.
Jenkins’ loyalty to the Braves goes back to his childhood in Crossville.
He said at that time, the only Major League baseball teams he could watch were the Braves on TBS or the Cubs on WGN. He chose the Braves.
He has lived in Maryville for 28 years. “I’ve been a Braves fan since i was about 10 years old,” he said. Some of his favorite players back in the day were Dale Murphy, Bob Horner and Phil Niekro.
The Braves beat the Houston Astros in six games to win the 2021 World Series. Jenkins said he hasn’t been to the Braves’ newest home at Truist Park yet and wasn’t fortunate to get to see the World Series in person. Tickets sold out quickly. He has been to a few regular season games over the years.
This longtime fan is ecstatic about this opportunity. He said he and his wife will be there on Friday. They have three children.
The trophy is also scheduled to make an appearance at the University of Tennessee men’s basketball game against Arkansas to be held Saturday, March 5.
With Maryville being so close to Atlanta, there are probably more than a few Braves fans in the area, Jenkins is hoping. He would love to see a large turnout. The weather forecast is a good one, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.