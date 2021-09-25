Alcoa Police officers arrested a Maryville man early Thursday after he called 911 reporting people were chasing him and was found in a store parking lot with a machete and hammer, a report states.
Joshua Andrew McCulloch, 40, Bunbury Lane, was charged with public intoxication and misusing the 911 operating system.
The report states officers contacted McCulloch on Sept. 22 about misusing the emergency call operating system. He allegedly called again on Sept. 23 saying he was being chased.
Officers found McCulloch in Food City’s parking lot on North Hall Road holding a machete and a hammer, the report states.
The officer noted in the report that McCulloch’s eyes were bloodshot, his pupils were enlarged and he was very sweaty.
McCulloch told the officer he ran from McAlister’s Deli on Marilyn Lane, a mile away, and was carrying the weapons for protection from the people who were chasing him.
When asked about using narcotics, he allegedly told the officer that he was very high with an explicit word.
The report states McCulloch said he had previously smoked meth and threw away what was left while running.
He was detained and transported to Blount County jail, where he overdosed a couple hours later, the report states. It was not fatal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.