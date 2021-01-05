A Maryville man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly shot into a bathroom where a woman was hiding and had to be tased by officers.
Justin Wade Graves, 42, South Magnolia Street, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:52 a.m. Jan. 3 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $300,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states officers arrived at a 100-block residence on South Magnolia Street at approximately 12:51 a.m. on a shooting call.
The officers were told through dispatch that Graves had shot through a bathroom door while a 42-year-old woman, who was trying to leave the apartment, was barricaded inside the bathroom. The complainant also said Graves was talking about killing himself instead of going to jail, had several firearms and had been drinking, the report states.
The officers found Graves as he was stepping out of the apartment onto the second story of the complex; he was carrying two rifles, the report states.
“At this time, I then pointed my department-issued Bravo Company Manufacturing AR-15 ... at Mr. Graves while giving him commands,” the reporting officer wrote in the report. “Mr. Graves ignored several commands from officers to drop his firearms while walking down the stairs into the parking lot.”
As Graves continued to ignore the officers and walked toward a truck, the report states, the reporting officer used his Taser on him. Graves dropped the firearms and fell to the ground, and the officers detained him.
While inspecting the apartment, officers noticed five bullet holes in the bathroom door and that the door frame was damaged. Also, a loaded bolt-action rifle was laying on the living room couch.
American Medical Response personnel treated Graves at the scene before he was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital for medical attention for a cut above his left eyebrow and “an unknown injury within his mouth” that presumably occurred when he fell after being tased, the report states.
At the hospital, Graves was uncooperative and refused medical attention, the report states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.