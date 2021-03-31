A Maryville man is facing multiple child abuse charges for allegedly leaving home alone three children who accidentally started a residential fire that slightly injured one of the children.
Kory Oliver Hiner, 33, Cape Drive, was arrested by Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Police officers at noon March 30 and charged with three counts of child abuse and neglect (non-violent). He was released on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing April 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Hiner’s arrest was in connection to a Cape Drive residential fire on March 19, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times.
Hiner left three children, ages 4, 6 and 8, alone at the residence while he was at work, and a fire broke out while the unattended children were playing with matches, Crisp said.
The 8-year-old child received a slight hand injury while trying to fight the fire.
After its investigation, MPD contacted the state Department of Children’s Services and took out warrants on Hiner, Crisp said. Those warrants were served at the airport because Hiner works in the area, Crisp said.
The Maryville Fire Department responded around noon to the March 19 fire with five fire vehicles, four administration cars and 15 firefighters, while the Alcoa Fire Department brought one vehicle and three firefighters.
The Maryville Police Department, American Medical Response, Blount County Rescue Squad and Maryville Electric Department also were there.
