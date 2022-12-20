Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Maryville man Sunday, Dec. 18 after he allegedly assaulted two women, sending both to the hospital. Deputies said Lowell C. Gredig Jr., 51, Arabian Lane, resisted arrest so fiercely that it took three deputies and a K-9 dog to subdue him.
According to a police report, deputies responded to a report of a domestic assault at a Maryville home Sunday evening. They met with Gredig’s ex-wife, a 52-year-old Rockford woman, at the front door. She told them that she and Gredig had been staying at the house, which was owned by a friend, and that she had been sleeping in a bedroom when she woke up to Gredig hitting her repeatedly. She also said that she had tried to defend herself unsuccessfully before he left the room.
Deputies also spoke with the homeowner, an 84-year-old Greenback woman, who told them that Gredig had come up to her while she was washing dishes and grabbed her by the wrists, squeezing hard enough to break the skin before walking to the back of the residence.
Deputies said Gredig initially came to the front door before going back into the house, where he then ignored multiple commands to come outside. They cleared the residence and said they found Gredig lying in bed, refusing to respond to orders. Gredig allegedly fought deputies when they attempted to put him in handcuffs, leading a K-9 dog present to grab onto his left leg before they could take him into custody.
Deputies said Gredig smelled of alcohol during the encounter.
Once outside, Gredig allegedly broke away from law enforcement and tried to run away before a deputy tackled him to the ground. The report also stated that he beat his head against the divider of the cruiser transporting him to the Blount County Correctional Facility, forcing deputies to pull over and “address the issue.”
The two victims were transported to Blount Memorial Hospital for treatment. Deputies said Gredig’s ex-wife appeared to be suffering from a possible fractured orbital.
Gredig was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Dec. 19 and charged with aggravated assault, escape, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and assault. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 20 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
