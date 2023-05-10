Maryville Police officers charged a Maryville man with aggravated assault Tuesday, May 9 after he allegedly pointed a firearm at a fellow driver during a road rage incident. Timothy John Mason, 66, Dave Lane, was later also handed drug charges.
According to a police report, first responders received a report of a road race incident involving a firearm at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A 19-year-old Maryville man said the driver of a white Chevrolet Silverado had cut him off on West Lamar Alexander Parkway and begun waving a firearm out the window at him. He also said the driver made the form of a gun with his hand and gestured for him to pull into a Weigel’s parking lot.
Blount County Sheriff’s deputies located a Silverado matching the description of the driver pulling out of a Weigel’s parking lot onto Old Glory Road. Once they received backup from Maryville Police officers, they stopped the truck and identified the driver as Mason.
Officers said they read Mason his Miranda warning and that he refused to answer any questions. They searched his car and allegedly found a SCCY 9mm pistol that matched the description of the firearm given by the Maryville man, and also said they found a glass pipe in his pocket.
A witness allegedly told officers she did not see a gun, but did see Mason form a gun with his hand.
Officers arrested Mason at 7:25 p.m. and transported him to the Blount County Correctional Facility, where they said they also found a folded dollar bill with 0.92 grams of suspected methamphetamine in his possession.
Mason was charged with aggravated assault, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of a controlled substance into a penal facility. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $13,500 pending a 9 a.m. May 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
